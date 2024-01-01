Menu
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217

2019 Chevrolet Impala

101,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N166257B
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Chevrolet Impala