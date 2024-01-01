$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N166257B
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
