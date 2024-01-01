Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

138,000 KM

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC6EH5E4129308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28000
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

15" Alloy Wheels

Convenience

cruise controls

Additional Features

Manual climate control
Heated Power mirrors
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
AUX/USB connectivity
AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Stereo
OnStar Compatible

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2014 Chevrolet Sonic