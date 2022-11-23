$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Juke
SL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: Xtronic CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P215/55R17 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Nissan JUKE has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/99 engine powering this Variable transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Nissan JUKE SL The Envy of Your Friends
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Rockford Fosgate ecoPUNCH Audio System -inc: powered subwoofer, steering wheel audio and Bluetooth controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8-inch colour touch-screen display, SiriusXM Traffic, enhanced voice recognition for audio and navigation, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant and SiriusXM satellite radio, NOTE: Smartphone apps integration for iPhone and Android phones, NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Left Side Camera.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The JUKE isn't just a crossover - it's a Sport Cross. With its 370Z-inspired taillights, a fiercely sculpted hood, and aggressive muscular lines, it's anything but ordinary. With the look of a 2-door sports car and the function of a 4-door, JUKE is the best of both worlds. Non-traditional placement of the rear door handles high up in the doorframe creates the look of a two-door coupe, adding to the sporty feel of your JUKE. The interior features sport bucket seats that fit close to your body and keep you in control when making tight maneuvers. An available Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System answers your compatible cell phone even if its buried in a bag or the trunk. The 188hp 1.6L Direct Injection Gasoline turbo engine, standard in the Nissan JUKE, puts heightened turbocharged performance at your command. The JUKEs front-wheel drive system responds to your every command, providing a reduced curb weight, nimble handling and excellent traction to the front wheels. The JUKE also offers an all-wheel drive option featuring Torque vectoring with rear multilink independent suspension. This means that any change in direction, such as navigating a roundabout, can be performed smoothly, securely, and with agility. Using electric power steering instead of hydraulic power steering cuts down on the amount of power needed from the engine. And that means more miles out of every tank. Six standard air bags wrap you in safety. Those who seek pure performance should opt for the NISMO or NISMO RS trim. Features to the NISMO trims include a sportier appearance including a redesigned profile, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and rear spoiler. Inside youll enjoy the sport bucket front seats and leather wrapped wheel and shift knob as well.
