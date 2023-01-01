Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Escape

99,740 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10601976
  • Stock #: 70765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70765
  • Mileage 99,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford Escape has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Ford Escape Titanium Has Everything You Want
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/SiriusXM -inc: subwoofer, speed-compensated volume, steering wheel mounted controls, USB media hub and 3-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,370 KM
$27,595 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 136,703 KM
$38,895 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,845 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory