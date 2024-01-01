$27,177+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$27,177
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY BLK ACTIVEX SEAT MTRL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
