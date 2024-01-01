Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Toyota Yaris

40,122 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1709390580
  2. 1709390577
  3. 1709390580
  4. 1709390574
  5. 1709390580
  6. 1709390580
  7. 1709390579
  8. 1709390579
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,122KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN VNKKTUD34KA104328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Corolla 74,712 MI $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 82,700 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Nissan Versa SV 57,385 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Yaris