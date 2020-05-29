Menu
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

2002 BMW 3 Series

2002 BMW 3 Series

M3

2002 BMW 3 Series

M3

Location

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5133188
  • VIN: WBSBR93462EX22041
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2002 BMW M3  6 speed Standard convertible., Certified, Excellent Condition, Serious Buyers Only...........Never winter driven, perfect condition.  Power Seat,Windows,

Get it in time for the Summer!

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Soft Top

