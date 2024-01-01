Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. VERY RELIABLE HONDA. NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES. MUST BE SEEN.</p><p>CERTIFIED</p><p> </p><div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /></span><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> 9AM-9PM </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></p><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>NICK 647-834-5626 </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>SHAUN 416-270-3324</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>ROW AUTO SALES INC </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>TRADES WELCOME! </span></div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.</span></p></div><p> </p>

2016 Honda HR-V

198,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1728326923
  2. 1728326923
  3. 1728326923
  4. 1728326923
  5. 1728326923
  6. 1728326924
  7. 1728326923
  8. 1728326924
  9. 1728326802
  10. 1728326924
  11. 1728326803
  12. 1728326923
  13. 1728326801
  14. 1728326800
  15. 1728326923
  16. 1728326923
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H57GM113217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. VERY RELIABLE HONDA. NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Ajax, ON
2015 Kia Sedona LX+ 116,500 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Ajax, ON
2009 Ford F-350 XLT 355,100 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 153,400 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V