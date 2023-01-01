2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
CVP van offers cloths seats, 60/40 split folding bench with third row. air conditioning, cruise control

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  11. 1702303206
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,133KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4FR680577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,133 KM

Vehicle Description

CVP van offers cloths seats, 60/40 split folding bench with third row. air conditioning, cruise control



Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

