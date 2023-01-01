$9,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
181,133KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4FR680577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,133 KM
Vehicle Description
CVP van offers cloths seats, 60/40 split folding bench with third row. air conditioning, cruise control
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
