$12,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
SE / ALLOYS / PADDLE SHIFTERS / LEATHER / BT
2012 Toyota Camry
SE / ALLOYS / PADDLE SHIFTERS / LEATHER / BT
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,811 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! LEATHER! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! POWER DRIVERS SEAT! PADDLE SHIFTERS! FOG LIGHTS! This 2012 Toyota Camry SE is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for fuel efficiency and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Auto Show
Email The Auto Show
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111