Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

60 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Only 60Km

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Only 60Km

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 10614318
  2. 10614318
  3. 10614318
  4. 10614318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10614318
  • Stock #: NS250135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Locking Lug Nuts
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
CERAMIC GREY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rea...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Add Electronic Stability Control
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
CAPABILITY PACKAGE -inc: 121-Litre (32-Gallon) Fuel Tank Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Full-Size Spare Tire 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
MOPAR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Locking Lug Nuts MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
CERAMIC GREY EXPRESS PACKAGE -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 242,619 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 NIGHT
 165,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Acura ILX PREMIUM
 37,795 KM
$28,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory