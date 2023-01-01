$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Only 60Km
Location
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
60KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10614318
- Stock #: NS250135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Locking Lug Nuts
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
CERAMIC GREY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rea...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Add Electronic Stability Control
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
CAPABILITY PACKAGE -inc: 121-Litre (32-Gallon) Fuel Tank Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Full-Size Spare Tire 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
MOPAR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Locking Lug Nuts MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
CERAMIC GREY EXPRESS PACKAGE -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centr...
