2021 RAM 1500 Classic

CLASSIC EXPRESS NIGHT EXPRESS V6  QUAD CAB 4X4 * Uconnect 4C with 8.4 inch display * 20 inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels * A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control Black headlamp bezels Gloss Black grille Google Android Auto 8.4–inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio *  Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Heated Mirrors * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * 4WD Lock * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * SOS * Assist * Touchscreen Radio * AM/FM/SirusXM Radio * Bluetooth/Aux/USB * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Mirror Dim * Phone Projection * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Digital Climate Control * 6 Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 20” Alloy Wheels *<br /><br />FINANCE PRICE: $29,995 *<br />CASH PRICE: $31,995<br /><br /><br />So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible<br /><br />https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application<br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Financing for Everyone:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Contact Us:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Find Us </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Unmatched Certification Process: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</span><br /><br /><br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>The Essential Fine Print:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Disclaimer:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fee may apply. </span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br /><br /><br />

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

119,503 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

119,503KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG4MS590005

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,503 KM

CLASSIC EXPRESS NIGHT EXPRESS V6  QUAD CAB 4X4 * Uconnect 4C with 8.4 inch display * 20 inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels * A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control Black headlamp bezels Gloss Black grille Google Android Auto 8.4–inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio *  Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Heated Mirrors * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * 4WD Lock * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * SOS * Assist * Touchscreen Radio * AM/FM/SirusXM Radio * Bluetooth/Aux/USB * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Mirror Dim * Phone Projection * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Digital Climate Control * 6 Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 20” Alloy Wheels *

FINANCE PRICE: $29,995 *
CASH PRICE: $31,995


So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible

https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!



The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fee may apply. 





Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212

2021 RAM 1500 Classic