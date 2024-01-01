$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
CLASSIC EXPRESS NIGHT EXPRESS V6 QUAD CAB 4X4 * Uconnect 4C with 8.4 inch display * 20 inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels * A/C with dualzone aut
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,503KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG4MS590005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 119,503 KM
Vehicle Description
CLASSIC EXPRESS NIGHT EXPRESS V6 QUAD CAB 4X4 * Uconnect 4C with 8.4 inch display * 20 inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels * A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control Black headlamp bezels Gloss Black grille Google Android Auto 8.4–inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Heated Mirrors * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * 4WD Lock * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * SOS * Assist * Touchscreen Radio * AM/FM/SirusXM Radio * Bluetooth/Aux/USB * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Mirror Dim * Phone Projection * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Digital Climate Control * 6 Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 20” Alloy Wheels *
FINANCE PRICE: $29,995 *
CASH PRICE: $31,995
So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible
https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details. Finance Fee may apply.
