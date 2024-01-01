Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

61,000 KM

Details

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

LOADED DENALI-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER SUNROOF..

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

LOADED DENALI-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER SUNROOF..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU9FEDXNG202269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NG202269 - #97
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE    
4X4 SYSTEM   
CREW-CAB   
SHORT BOX   
ELECTRONIC RUNNING BOARDS   
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT     
TRAILER BRAKE      
LEATHER INTERIOR   
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL 
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT        
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE & FORWARD PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA     
POWER SUNROOF   
POWER REAR WINDOW    
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS     
LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-SYSTEM    
WIRELESS-PHONE-CHARGING-STATION     
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-PACKAGE      
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    
KEYLESS ENTRY    
FOG LIGHTS       
ON-STAR    
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

2022 GMC Sierra 1500