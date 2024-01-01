Menu
Rare Aspec Class Leading Design, Very Well Featured Low Kms Black SLT All Terrain Including Many Bells & Whistles Such As Two Tone Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated Individual Front Seats, Huge Middle Console, Backup Assist, Bose Speakers, Trailing Package, Bi Led Front & Rear Lighting, 20 Polish Black Wheels, Heavy Duty Running Boards, Spray In Bed Liner & Box Hard Cover Etc, Crew Cab 4WD, 5.3 Litres V8 Engine, 8 Speed Transmission.

No Accidents Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified) Showing Also A Local Ontario Truck, Outstanding Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

110,303 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLT All Terrain

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLT All Terrain

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

110,303KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2NECXHG127292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two Tone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14037-TL
  • Mileage 110,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Aspec Class Leading Design, Very Well Featured Low Kms Black SLT All Terrain Including Many Bells & Whistles Such As Two Tone Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated Individual Front Seats, Huge Middle Console, Backup Assist, Bose Speakers, Trailing Package, Bi Led Front & Rear Lighting, 20" Polish Black Wheels, Heavy Duty Running Boards, Spray In Bed Liner & Box Hard Cover Etc, Crew Cab 4WD, 5.3 Litres V8 Engine, 8 Speed Transmission.

No Accidents Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified) Showing Also A Local Ontario Truck, Outstanding Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 GMC Sierra 1500