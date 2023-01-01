Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Transit Connect

242,450 KM

Details Description Features

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT 114.6" w/rear & side door glass

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT 114.6" w/rear & side door glass

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 9850007
  2. 9850007
  3. 9850007
  4. 9850007
  5. 9850007
  6. 9850007
  7. 9850007
  8. 9850007
  9. 9850007
  10. 9850007
  11. 9850007
  12. 9850007
  13. 9850007
  14. 9850007
  15. 9850007
  16. 9850007
  17. 9850007
  18. 9850007
  19. 9850007
  20. 9850007
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
242,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850007
  • Stock #: 049049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 049049
  • Mileage 242,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT 2.0L 4-Cylinder with 242,450km. Runs and drives very well comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax report copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TkSP5qX9HIHLQqDYznnpNHiX0+nn+tnG


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$10,450


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5)Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 214,622 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 242,450 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 207,202 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory