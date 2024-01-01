Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 HONDA ACCORD EXL TRIM, a leather interior, dual power seats, cruise control, power door locks, 4-door sedan, 5 passengers capacity,  black on black comes certified and 90 days bumper to bumper warranty.</p>

2011 Honda Accord

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda Accord

EXL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Accord

EXL

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1720290271
  2. 1720290276
  3. 1720290280
  4. 1720290284
  5. 1720290288
  6. 1720290295
  7. 1720290300
  8. 1720290307
  9. 1720290316
  10. 1720290323
  11. 1720290332
  12. 1720290340
  13. 1720290348
  14. 1720290357
  15. 1720290368
  16. 1720290378
  17. 1720290390
  18. 1720290398
  19. 1720290404
  20. 1720290416
  21. 1720290425
  22. 1720290436
  23. 1720290445
  24. 1720290455
  25. 1720290463
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F86BA802410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA ACCORD EXL TRIM, a leather interior, dual power seats, cruise control, power door locks, 4-door sedan, 5 passengers capacity,  black on black comes certified and 90 days bumper to bumper warranty.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 146,500 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Mustang GT 36,000 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Honda Civic LX 203,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Accord