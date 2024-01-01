$14,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Accord
EXL
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HONDA ACCORD EXL TRIM, a leather interior, dual power seats, cruise control, power door locks, 4-door sedan, 5 passengers capacity, black on black comes certified and 90 days bumper to bumper warranty.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
