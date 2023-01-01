2012 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10035135

10035135 Stock #: CRM18

CRM18 VIN: 1G1PJ5SC8C7356930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.