2012 Chevrolet Cruze

149,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10035135
  • Stock #: CRM18
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SC8C7356930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CRUZE 1.4L ENGINE WITH TURBO BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR ,COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
