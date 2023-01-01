$8,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10035135
- Stock #: CRM18
- VIN: 1G1PJ5SC8C7356930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CRUZE 1.4L ENGINE WITH TURBO BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR ,COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
