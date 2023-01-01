Menu
2012 Honda Accord

181,213 KM

$13,898

+ tax & licensing
$13,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L WITH NAVIGATION

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L WITH NAVIGATION

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$13,898

+ taxes & licensing

181,213KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10047894
  Stock #: D0F65A
  VIN: 1HGCP2F84CA801368

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 181,213 KM

Silver 2012 Honda Accord EX-L with NAVIGATION! Has ONLY 181,213 KMS! 1 OWNER! VERY CLEAN in and out. NO RUST on body. Runs great with no issues. 2.4L 4 Cylinder great on gas and very reliable! FULLY LOADED with NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, ALLOY WHEELS, and MORE!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $13,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

