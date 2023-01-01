Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

119,971 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Bose Sound, Heated Seats

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Bose Sound, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964556
  • Stock #: P06A5655
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM3HS506281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,971 KM

Vehicle Description

$78 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bose Sound System - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Chevrolet MyLink with 7 Touchscreen - LED Daytime Running Lights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 72 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

