2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT w/ 7 Seats, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, New Tires
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
- Listing ID: 9510586
- Stock #: V-69868
- VIN: JA4JZ4AX8HZ606497
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 105,519 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT - Clean Carfax. Generous list of features. Three-row seating. Comes with Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Forward Collision Warning / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Lane Departure Warning. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Hill Start Assist;Lane Departure Warning;Leather Seats;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;360 Camera;Electronic E-Brake
