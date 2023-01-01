Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

76,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9450310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, AWD, 76K Kms,

Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Panorama Sunroof,

Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Start,

Power Trunk, Accident Repaired,

CERTIFIED $19995 +HST +LICENSING,

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

