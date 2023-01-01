$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
Premium
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9497332
- Stock #: MS7
- VIN: 1FA6P8THOK5110886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6