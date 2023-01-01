Menu
2007 Chevrolet Corvette

47,281 KM

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

47,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10436853
  Stock #: 102170
  VIN: 1G1YY26E775102170

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 102170
  Mileage 47,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=evIdEXxGBjSnJ5JedpcPLw0CPk0oHHO8
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Leather Seats

Manual
RWD

