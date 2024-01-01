2009 Ford Focus

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Very clean car. LOADED with leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. In great shape, has alwats been looked after. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great car, great price. Ready to go anywhere.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

150,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP37N99W154269

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

