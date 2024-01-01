$5,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SEL
2009 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean car. LOADED with leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. In great shape, has alwats been looked after. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great car, great price. Ready to go anywhere.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797