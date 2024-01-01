2012 Ford Focus

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!</p><p>SUPER CLEAN CAR !!! only 90000kms !! 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. Has been dealer serviced.. Very well equiped car as well.  Like new, with recent tires, brakes, tune up. Upgraded tranmission computer and so mych more. GAS SAVER !!! Great car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

90,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

90,000KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP3F27CL439021

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

SUPER CLEAN CAR !!! only 90000kms !! 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. Has been dealer serviced.. Very well equiped car as well.  Like new, with recent tires, brakes, tune up. Upgraded tranmission computer and so mych more. GAS SAVER !!! Great car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

