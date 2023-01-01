Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

29,386 KM

Details Description Features

$89,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$89,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 10066485
  2. 10066485
  3. 10066485
  4. 10066485
  5. 10066485
  6. 10066485
  7. 10066485
  8. 10066485
  9. 10066485
  10. 10066485
  11. 10066485
  12. 10066485
  13. 10066485
  14. 10066485
  15. 10066485
  16. 10066485
  17. 10066485
  18. 10066485
  19. 10066485
  20. 10066485
  21. 10066485
  22. 10066485
  23. 10066485
  24. 10066485
  25. 10066485
  26. 10066485
  27. 10066485
  28. 10066485
  29. 10066485
  30. 10066485
  31. 10066485
  32. 10066485
  33. 10066485
  34. 10066485
  35. 10066485
  36. 10066485
  37. 10066485
  38. 10066485
  39. 10066485
  40. 10066485
  41. 10066485
  42. 10066485
  43. 10066485
  44. 10066485
  45. 10066485
  46. 10066485
  47. 10066485
  48. 10066485
  49. 10066485
  50. 10066485
Contact Seller

$89,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066485
  • Stock #: 120124
  • VIN: 1G1Y12D7XH5120124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 120124
  • Mileage 29,386 KM

Vehicle Description



CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=j6VFNkTMMQevchExK1eukvx1H5xMqpAS

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,490 KM
$134,988 + tax & lic
1969 Chevrolet Malibu
5,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 6,864 KM
$146,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory