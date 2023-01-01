2017 Chevrolet Corvette

$89,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 3 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10066485

10066485 Stock #: 120124

120124 VIN: 1G1Y12D7XH5120124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 120124

Mileage 29,386 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.