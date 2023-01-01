Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

25,748 KM

$82,988

+ tax & licensing
$82,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 1LT

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport Coupe 1LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$82,988

+ taxes & licensing

25,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 119961
  VIN: 1G1YW2D78H5119961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights include: Z16 Grand Sport Package, Black GT Bucket Seats, Body Coloured Painted Removable Carbon Fiber Roof, Black Aluminum Grand Sport Rims (19x10 & 20x12), Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Stage 2 Rear Spoiler, Carbon Flash Side Skirts, Body Coloured Side Vents, Carbon Flash Mirrors, Window Tint, Cammed Engine, Tuned, Air Intake System, Kooks Stainless Steel Headers, & X-Pipe.
The Grand Sport name is a nod to special lightweight Corvette race cars from the early 1960s with the Z06 Chassis (Gnarly bodywork, Flared Fenders, Meaty Tires, & Wide-Track Suspension) with the Stingray Powertrain.
This Grand Sport is wearing the iconic Torch Red Paint with Jet Black Leather Interior.
Z16 Grand Sport Package has Dry-Sump Oil System, Rear Differential Cooler, Transmission Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Functional Brake Ducts, Electronic Slip Diff, Performance Traction Management, NPP Active Exhaust (Allowing you to change Engine Tone), a Wide Body Stance, Wider Tires, Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension (5 Modes), Performance Ride & Handling Suspension, 4 Wheel ABS with Performance Brakes, Carbon Fiber Hood, Rear Deck Spoiler, Aluminum Frame Structure, & Naturally Aspirated 6.2L V8 on today's models.
The naturally aspirated 6.2L LT1 produces a healthy 460Hp from the factory, but this Z16 is pumping out more with the Performance Modifications.An 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters is the Trans of choice on this Vette.
Corvette features include: MEM 8 Way Memory Seats, NAV Onstar Navigation by prescription, Bose 9 Speaker Sound System, Driver/Passenger Power Seats with Lumbar & Bolsters, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Rear Cameras, 3 Spoke Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8" Configurable Color Driver Info Centre, Premium Carpeted Floor Mats, Chevrolet MyLink with 8" Colour Touchscreen, Driver Info Centre, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dual Zone Climate Control, Autodimming Mirrors, & High Intensity Headlights.
The Grand Sport has the power & handling to match its Race-Car-for-the-Road Looks, useful Tech, & a livable blend of comfort & space.
This Grand Sport has a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

