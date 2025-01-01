$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,712KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4NS172879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 45,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer trade in Included heated seats & Steering wheel
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
20" Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Factory remote start
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6'4" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart 45,712 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 RAM 1500 Classic