<p>Dealer trade in  Included heated seats & Steering wheel</p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

45,712 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart

12109922

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,712KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4NS172879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer trade in  Included heated seats & Steering wheel

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
20" Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Factory remote start
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6'4" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
2022 RAM 1500 Classic