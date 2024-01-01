Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Demonstrator Vehicle </p><p>Tonneau cover, Bug deflector, mudflaps, window deflectors, ceramic coat incl<br />KEY FEATURES: 2024 super duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Black with black leather, fifth wheel prep package, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, Roof lights, 20inch wheels, remote vehicle start, fordpass, sync4, 12 Inch display, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers  and more. Price include tonneau cover, window tint and Ceramic Coat paint protection.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2024 Ford F-250

2,655 KM

Details Description Features

$122,635

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1705949277
  2. 1705949282
  3. 1705949318
  4. 1705949353
  5. 1705949394
  6. 1705949438
  7. 1705949480
  8. 1705949533
  9. 1705949573
  10. 1705949602
  11. 1705949672
  12. 1705949718
  13. 1705949757
  14. 1705949783
  15. 1705949811
  16. 1705949834
  17. 1705949862
  18. 1705949882
  19. 1705949900
  20. 1705949933
  21. 1705949950
  22. 1705949969
  23. 1705949991
  24. 1705950012
  25. 1705950030
  26. 1705950047
  27. 1705950066
  28. 1705950087
  29. 1705950115
  30. 1705950141
  31. 1705950160
  32. 1705950180
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$122,635

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,655KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W2BM7REC20488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator Vehicle 

Tonneau cover, Bug deflector, mudflaps, window deflectors, ceramic coat incl
KEY FEATURES: 2024 super duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Black with black leather, fifth wheel prep package, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, Roof lights, 20inch wheels, remote vehicle start, fordpass, sync4, 12 Inch display, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers  and more. Price include tonneau cover, window tint and Ceramic Coat paint protection.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 13,244 KM $59,925 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4 272,154 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD 171,548 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$122,635

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2024 Ford F-250