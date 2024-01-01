Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--- Fully certified</p><p>----  4x4   ,,,, Super duty ,,,, Deisel,,,,,,,, Low Km</p><p>----Automatic</p><p><br />----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2009 Ford F-250

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1706715703
  2. 1706715706
  3. 1706715709
  4. 1706715712
  5. 1706715716
  6. 1706715719
  7. 1706715723
  8. 1706715726
  9. 1706715731
  10. 1706715735
  11. 1706715738
  12. 1706715742
  13. 1706715745
  14. 1706715747
  15. 1706715750
  16. 1706715752
  17. 1706715755
  18. 1706715758
  19. 1706715761
  20. 1706715764
  21. 1706715767
  22. 1706715769
  23. 1706715772
  24. 1706715775
  25. 1706715777
  26. 1706715780
  27. 1706715783
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSX21R19EB21066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

----  4x4   ,,,, Super duty ,,,, Deisel,,,,,,,, Low Km

----Automatic


----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2016 RAM 1500 4x4, Crow cab, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 RAM 1500 4x4, Crow cab, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty available 232,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT, Auto, Low km, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT, Auto, Low km, 3/Y Warranty available 151,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder AWD, 7 Passenger, Warranty available. for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder AWD, 7 Passenger, Warranty available. 161,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-250