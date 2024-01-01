Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     4x4,,,,,,,, Low Lm ,,,,,,,,,, Snow plow included ,,,,,</p><p>--     Automatic,</p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2009 Ford F-250

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-250

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1704174125
  2. 1704174131
  3. 1704174136
  4. 1704174141
  5. 1704174149
  6. 1704174160
  7. 1704174170
  8. 1704174177
  9. 1704174185
  10. 1704174191
  11. 1704174200
  12. 1704174207
  13. 1704174213
  14. 1704174216
  15. 1704174220
  16. 1704174224
  17. 1704174228
  18. 1704174233
  19. 1704174237
  20. 1704174243
  21. 1704174247
  22. 1704174250
  23. 1704174253
  24. 1704174256
  25. 1704174259
  26. 1704174264
  27. 1704174267
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftsx21509eb21136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     4x4,,,,,,,, Low Lm ,,,,,,,,,, Snow plow included ,,,,,

--     Automatic,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2009 Ford F-250 for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Ford F-250 115,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow & Go, 7 Pass, 3 Years Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow & Go, 7 Pass, 3 Years Warranty available 223,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5, 4x4, 4 door, V8 , 5.7 Lit, Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5, 4x4, 4 door, V8 , 5.7 Lit, Warranty available 295,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-250