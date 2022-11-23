Menu
2008 Honda Accord

102,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

Sdn EX Manual

2008 Honda Accord

Sdn EX Manual

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402760
  • VIN: 1HGCP25778A800599

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 HONDA ACCORD EX MANUAL. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

