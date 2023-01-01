Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Express

343,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1678742768
  2. 1678742768
  3. 1678742768
  4. 1678742768
  5. 1678742768
  6. 1678742768
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
343,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708679
  • VIN: 1GCWGFBA0B1110137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 343,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LADDER RACK, SHELVING, MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2018 Mazda CX-3 GX
 124,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Pilot LX ...
 235,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2001 Chevrolet Camar...
 100,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory