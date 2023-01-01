$10,800+ tax & licensing
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2011 Chevrolet Express
2500
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
343,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9708679
- VIN: 1GCWGFBA0B1110137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 343,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! LADDER RACK, SHELVING, MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
