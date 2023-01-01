$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
237,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10059789
- VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1711616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! CLOTH INTERIOR, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
