<p>SUPER RARE 2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE DIESEL!!!! LOW MILEAGE. FULLY LOADED</p><p>LEATHER</p><p>NAVIGATION</p><p>HEATED AND COOTED SEATS</p><p>HEATED STEERING</p><p>PANORAMIC SUNROOF</p><p>AND MUCH MUCH MORE</p><p>GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Porsche Cayenne

132,600 KM

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

12169629

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AF2A25GKA45088

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,600 KM

SUPER RARE 2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE DIESEL!!!! LOW MILEAGE. FULLY LOADED

LEATHER

NAVIGATION

HEATED AND COOTED SEATS

HEATED STEERING

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

AND MUCH MUCH MORE

GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2016 Porsche Cayenne