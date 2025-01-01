$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Honda Accord
2.4L COUPE TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLLOYS
2017 Honda Accord
2.4L COUPE TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,620KM
VIN 1HGCT1B82HA800545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A3149
- Mileage 154,620 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on White/Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2015 Buick Encore 1.4T LEATHER AWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS BLIND SPOT 135,010 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH 83,200 KM $29,890 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Honda Accord