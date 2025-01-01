2017 Honda Accord

Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord Touring with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Blue on White/Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Steering </span><span>Mounted</span><span> Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

154,620 KM

$18,995

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

VIN 1HGCT1B82HA800545

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A3149
  • Mileage 154,620 KM

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda Accord