2018 Buick Encore

<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! LOW KMS FOR AGE!! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND LEASE TO OWN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p>

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,000KM
Used
VIN KL4CJ2SBXJB544607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! LOW KMS FOR AGE!! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND LEASE TO OWN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

