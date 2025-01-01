$22,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS CERTIFIED *1OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,080KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG0LR161973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2988
- Mileage 136,080 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD, Keyless, Leather Power Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
