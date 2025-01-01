Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER<span>*7 PASSENGERS*</span><span> Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS </span><span>3.6L V6 with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD, Keyless, Leather Power Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass</span><span>, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,080 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS CERTIFIED *1OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12141999

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS CERTIFIED *1OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,080KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG0LR161973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2988
  • Mileage 136,080 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD, Keyless, Leather Power Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LTZ STANDARD EMISSION PACKAGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt LTZ STANDARD EMISSION PACKAGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 163,500 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 2.0L GX-SPORT 6SPD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 2.0L GX-SPORT 6SPD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE 77,330 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 152,760 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan