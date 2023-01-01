Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

71,827 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,827KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9688258
  Stock #: 20MO57
  VIN: JA4AZ2A38LJ600157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20MO57
  • Mileage 71,827 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] WINTER SPECIAL!The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander tends to seem fluid and effortless when navigating more difficult terrain. A dual-zone automated temperature control system with an intuitive control layout is included as standard equipment.For a third-row SUV, Outlander feels surprisingly roomy. The first two rows have more than enough headroom and unquestionably have a lot of legroom.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY: WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price) WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.comApply F

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

