Heres a perfect Mazda 3 sedan ready to get the job done. This car will save you money every time you stop at the gas station. Very fuel efficient and with these low low kms it has many years of service left to give. This would make a great first car for a student looking to start driving themselves to school or after school work.  Dont hesitate, this solid Mazda 3 wont last long.  Book your test drive today. 

Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Tqxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

120,050 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF6D1843611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a perfect Mazda 3 sedan ready to get the job done. This car will save you money every time you stop at the gas station. Very fuel efficient and with these low low kms it has many years of service left to give. This would make a great first car for a student looking to start driving themselves to school or after school work.  Don't hesitate, this solid Mazda 3 won't last long.  Book your test drive today. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Tqxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2013 Mazda MAZDA3