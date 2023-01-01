2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
SL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Bose Premium Sound System * Leather Interior * TouchScreen Infotainment Display Screen System *  Heated Seats * Rear View Camera *  Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition *  Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Lumbar Adjustment/Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * 2 Memorized Driver Seat Settings * Rear Heated Seats * Three Zone Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Emergency Braking Assist * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/CD/USB/AUX * Tow Mode * On Demand 4WD * Leather Steering Wheel *<br /><br /><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-pan-x: ; --tw-pan-y: ; --tw-pinch-zoom: ; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-gradient-from-position: ; --tw-gradient-via-position: ; --tw-gradient-to-position: ; --tw-ordinal: ; --tw-slashed-zero: ; --tw-numeric-figure: ; --tw-numeric-spacing: ; --tw-numeric-fraction: ; --tw-ring-inset: ; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; --tw-blur: ; --tw-brightness: ; --tw-contrast: ; --tw-grayscale: ; --tw-hue-rotate: ; --tw-invert: ; --tw-saturate: ; --tw-sepia: ; --tw-drop-shadow: ; --tw-backdrop-blur: ; --tw-backdrop-brightness: ; --tw-backdrop-contrast: ; --tw-backdrop-grayscale: ; --tw-backdrop-hue-rotate: ; --tw-backdrop-invert: ; --tw-backdrop-opacity: ; --tw-backdrop-saturate: ; --tw-backdrop-sepia: ; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold);>Drive Smart with Eagle Auto Mall: Your Destination for Best Payment Options & Bad Credit Auto Financing</span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Transparent Pricing:</span> No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Credit Solutions for Everyone:</span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Bad Credit? We're on your side.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>No Credit? We've got solutions.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!</li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Good Credit?</span> Access our exclusive low-interest rates.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4cd/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>We've Got Ontario Covered:</span> From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f527/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Drive Confidently:</span> Ask about our discounted warranty options.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4de/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Join the Eagle Family:</span> Dive in at <a href=http://www.eagleautomall.ca/ style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; text-underline-offset: 2px;>www.eagleautomall.ca</a>. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f3e2/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Visit Us:</span> 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f552/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Our Hours:</span> Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun: Closed</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4dc/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Clear & Simple Pricing:</span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.</span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Note:</span> Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.</span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Disclaimer:</span> Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.</span></p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

166,223 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Bose Premium Sound System * Leather Interior * TouchScreen Infotainment Display Screen System * Heated Seats * Re

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Bose Premium Sound System * Leather Interior * TouchScreen Infotainment Display Screen System * Heated Seats * Re

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10783653
  2. 10783653
  3. 10783653
  4. 10783653
  5. 10783653
  6. 10783653
  7. 10783653
  8. 10783653
  9. 10783653
  10. 10783653
  11. 10783653
  12. 10783653
  13. 10783653
  14. 10783653
  15. 10783653
  16. 10783653
  17. 10783653
  18. 10783653
  19. 10783653
  20. 10783653
  21. 10783653
  22. 10783653
  23. 10783653
  24. 10783653
  25. 10783653
  26. 10783653
  27. 10783653
  28. 10783653
  29. 10783653
  30. 10783653
  31. 10783653
  32. 10783653
  33. 10783653
  34. 10783653
  35. 10783653
  36. 10783653
  37. 10783653
  38. 10783653
  39. 10783653
  40. 10783653
  41. 10783653
  42. 10783653
  43. 10783653
  44. 10783653
  45. 10783653
  46. 10783653
  47. 10783653
  48. 10783653
  49. 10783653
  50. 10783653
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC663661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,223 KM

Vehicle Description

SL 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Bose Premium Sound System * Leather Interior * TouchScreen Infotainment Display Screen System *  Heated Seats * Rear View Camera *  Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition *  Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Lumbar Adjustment/Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * 2 Memorized Driver Seat Settings * Rear Heated Seats * Three Zone Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Emergency Braking Assist * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/CD/USB/AUX * Tow Mode * On Demand 4WD * Leather Steering Wheel *

Drive Smart with Eagle Auto Mall: Your Destination for Best Payment Options & Bad Credit Auto Financing

Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.

Credit Solutions for Everyone:

  • Bad Credit? We're on your side.
  • No Credit? We've got solutions.
  • Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
  • 9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!

Good Credit? Access our exclusive low-interest rates.

We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.

Drive Confidently: Ask about our discounted warranty options.

Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.

Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Our Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun: Closed

Clear & Simple Pricing:

  • Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
  • Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
  • Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.

Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.

Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Heated Seats * Traction/Stability for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Heated Seats * Traction/Stability 189,365 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 * Tonneau Cover * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise Control * Chevrolet for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 * Tonneau Cover * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise Control * Chevrolet 205,702 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Keyless Entry * ECON Mode * Steering Cruise Control * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Three Zone Climate Control * Traction/Stability Control for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Keyless Entry * ECON Mode * Steering Cruise Control * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Three Zone Climate Control * Traction/Stability Control 152,633 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder