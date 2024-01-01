$61,008+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$61,008
+ taxes & licensing
12,066KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3DF7RC208259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1017
- Mileage 12,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban cityscape, or the backcountry trail, this 2024Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.This SUV has 12,066 kms. It's boulder grey pearl metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads-up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$61,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2024 Nissan Pathfinder