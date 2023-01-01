Menu
2016 Kia Optima

185,000 KM

$12,290

+ tax & licensing
$12,290

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX+/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

2016 Kia Optima

LX+/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,290

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576118
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L37GG090226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-XXXX

519-267-8448

