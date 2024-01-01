$34,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
1500 Classic
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,774KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT4MG513449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 513449
- Mileage 48,774 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Low Kilometers Excellent Condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
2021 RAM 1500 Classic