2017 Chevrolet Impala

154,631 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1105SA1H9144321

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,631 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2017 Chevrolet Impala