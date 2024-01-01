Menu
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS for sale in Carp, ON

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

49,418 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

Location

Car Club Outlet

2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0

343-429-8146

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,418KM
Used
VIN JM1BPALL3N1518220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C809
  • Mileage 49,418 KM

More inventory From Car Club Outlet

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 15,184 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 41,442 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat 55,530 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Car Club Outlet

Car Club Outlet

Car Club Kanata/Stittsville

2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0

343-429-8146

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Club Outlet

343-429-8146

2022 Mazda MAZDA3