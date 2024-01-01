$29,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS
Location
Car Club Outlet
2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0
343-429-8146
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
49,418KM
Used
VIN JM1BPALL3N1518220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # C809
- Mileage 49,418 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Car Club Outlet
Car Club Kanata/Stittsville
2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0
