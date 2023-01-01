Menu
2019 RAM 1500

77,078 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566416
  • Stock #: 42-2471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Lower Two Tone Paint
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Flame Red
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Power Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 8.4" Touchscreen Door Trim Panel Foam ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

