$45,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9566416
- Stock #: 42-2471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.