Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5 L

2021 Toyota RAV4

95,090 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12198157

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,090KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV8MC205856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Lexus ES ES 250 for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Lexus ES ES 250 62,654 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude 45,354 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Laramie 57,796 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4