Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CRUISE CONTROL / LOW MILEAGE / SPACIOUS 5 PASSENGER</p><p> </p><p>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees. </p><p> </p><p>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson.</p><p> </p>

2015 Nissan Altima

151,106 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1727922401
  2. 1727922400
  3. 1727922400
  4. 1727922400
  5. 1727922400
  6. 1727922400
  7. 1727922400
  8. 1727922400
  9. 1727922400
  10. 1727922400
  11. 1727922400
  12. 1727922400
  13. 1727922400
  14. 1727922400
  15. 1727922401
  16. 1727922401
  17. 1727922401
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,106KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP2FN365189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,106 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE CONTROL / LOW MILEAGE / SPACIOUS 5 PASSENGER

 

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees. 

 

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 207,371 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Kia Forte 194,570 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia NIRO for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Kia NIRO 225,437 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima