NEW ARRIVAL LOW KMS<br>This Honda Accord TOURING is in absolute AMAZING condition. MUST SEE!!!!!!!!<br>Comes with ALL the great features from Honda. <br>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather heated seats, Power Seats, lane camera and lane detection, Back up camera and much much more.... <br><br>NO Accidents<br>Extended Warranty available<br>Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.<br>As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.<br>FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.<br>Call us 905-760-1909<br> <br>Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!<br><br>

2013 Honda Accord

79,380 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

79,380KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F91DA800649

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,380 KM

NEW ARRIVAL LOW KMS
This Honda Accord TOURING is in absolute AMAZING condition. MUST SEE!!!!!!!!
Comes with ALL the great features from Honda.
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather heated seats, Power Seats, lane camera and lane detection, Back up camera and much much more....

NO Accidents
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
